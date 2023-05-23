Feature: The VIPs Behind the Curtain! A VIP Reception at the Drama League Awards

People from behind and in-front the curtain gather to celebrate theater!

By:
On Friday, May 19, 2023, one hour before the Drama League Awards, Board President Bonnie Comley, Committee Chair Townsend Teague, Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, and the Board Hosted a VIP Reception at the Drama League Awards right next to the Ziegfeld Ballroom. While the Drama League Distinguished Performance nominees lined up for the dais, a cocktail party was in full swing in the adjacent ballroom.

It was a Who's Who of award-winning theater and industry VIPs and friends including; Lin Manuel Miranda, John Gore, Neil Meron, Sonia Freidman, Bob Wankel, Charles Flateman, Desi Moynihan, Eva Price, Tom Kirdahy, Stephanie McClellan, Elliot Greene, Bob Boyett, Louise Hirschfeld, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, Lear deBessonet, Neil Pepe, Tim LevyBarry Grove, Kristin Caskey, Lauren Reid, Jessica Chastain, Ken Davenport, Aki Harimoto and Sydney Beers.

The Drama League Board Members include Bonnie Comley, Joe Pizza, Arthur Pober, Donna Daniels, Tony Benton, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross, Elena Araoz, Estefania Fadul, Leslie Feldman, Irene Gandy, Fredric J. Siegel, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Gwynn MacDonald, Stan Ponte, Townsend Teague, John Alan Turner, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

Proceeds from the Drama League Awards fund The Drama League's The Directors Project. The 2023 Directors Project stage directors who will receive fellowships, assistantships, and residencies are Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui, EJ Soto, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Diego González, Nadia Guevara, Nilan, Ann Kreitman, Ibi Owolabi, Lyam B. Gabel, Alex Keegan, Nehprii Amenii, Jessica Natalie Smith, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Héctor Alvarez. All the recipients were in attendance to receive a formal introduction at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The VIP reception was followed by the award ceremony hosted by Frank DiLella and honored André De Shields, the team from The Drama Book Shop (Lin Manuel-Miranda accepted the award) Lear deBessonet, and Darin Oduyoye. The ceremony opened with remarks from Bonnie Comley and Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. The awards were presented during a luncheon that allowed all the Drama League Distinguished Performance nominees to give short, heartfelt remarks about their work and careers. The afternoon was intimate, full of laughter, tears, respect, and celebration of life in the theater.

In addition to the red carpets, a star-studded Photo Booth was also available for the stars and MVPs to take pictures in. People’s magazine presented the Photo Booth. The big winner from the awards, winning the award for Distinguished Performance (which only has one winner a year and only can be won once in a lifetime!) was Annaleigh Ashford for her performance in the revival Sweeney Todd and the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. To learn more about The Drama League and for a complete list of winners and nominees, go to www.DramaLeague.org

Check out photos from the Awards below!

Pictures by: Catalin Stelian / Catalin Media, Lia Chang & Eugene Gologursky

André DeShields & Darin Oduyoye
Aki Harimoto & Bonnie Comley 
Bevin Ross, Irene Gandy & Frederick Siegel
André DeShields
Nilan, Bernadette Norman, Max Raymond, Helen O'Rourke, Andrew Coopman, Bevin Ross, Olivia Ragan, Mike Teele & Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Top Row: Paula Kaminsky Davis, Kumiko Yoshii, Mary Jain, Irene Gandy, Frederic Siegel, Nicole A. Watson & Sarah Hutton; Bottom Row: Donna Daniels, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, Townsend Teague & Gwynn MacDonald
Top Row: Vanessa Ogbuehi, EJ Soto, Michelle Chan, Héctor Alvarez, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Nadia Guevara, Jessica Natalie Smith, Nilan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat & Ann Kreitman; Bottom Row: Lyam B. Gabel, Nehprii Amenii, Ibi Owolabi, Jean Carlo Yunén Aróstegui & Alex Keegan
Donna Daniels, Kumiko Yoshii, Townsend Teague, Sarah Hutton, Frederick Siegel, Bonnie Comley, Jonathan Dermar, Irene Gandy, Kirk Iwanowski & Bevin Ross
Nilan
Bevin Ross
James Blinken
Dessie Moynihan , Robert E. Wankel, Sarah Hutton & Bonnie Comley
Drama League Awards Event Staff & Volunteers
Fran Weissler & André DeShields
Helen O'Rourke
Katy Sullivian, Bonnie Comley, Jo Bonny & Ibi Owolabi
Kenny Leon & Suzan-Lori Parks
Lia Chang & André DeShields
Olivia Ragan
André DeShields & Rachel Chavkin
Victoria Cairl, Doug Denoff, Joanna Muzeja, Stewart F. Lane & Merre Davis
Bonnie Comley, Wally Sedgewick & McLean Mills
Y. Darius Suyama & Bonnie Comley


Recommended For You