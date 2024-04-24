Bevin Ross & Violeta Galagarza Honored as 2024 Manhattan Power Women

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Manhattan Power Women Awards celebrated the remarkable achievements of Bevin Ross, Executive Director of The Drama League, and Violeta Galagarza, the visionary force behind Keep Rising To The Top (K.R.3Ts). These awards recognize the fearless females whose contributions shape Manhattan into a thriving work, living, and business hub. Organized by Schneps Media, the event highlights the transformative power of women supporting one another, fostering connections, business opportunities, and community building.

As the head of The Drama League, Bevin Ross guides a national arts service organization dedicated to cultivating stage directors and advancing American theater. Her strategic prowess, honed during her tenure at The New York Academy of Sciences, Performance Space 122, and WNET/Channel Thirteen, has propelled her to excel in fundraising and organizational leadership. Guided by her Arts Administration & Policy background, Ross's purposeful direction ensures The Drama League's continued excellence and community engagement, a legacy that spans over a century and continues to shape the cultural landscape of Manhattan.

Violeta Galagarza, the mastermind behind Keep Rising To The Top (K.R.3Ts), has made an unforgettable imprint on the dance industry for over three decades in East Harlem. Her unique fusion of traditional and street dance styles has earned her acclaim through collaborations with artists such as Aventura and Prince Royce, as well as her involvement in the movie 'In The Heights '. Galagarza's contributions have been recognized with prestigious awards, including a Latin Grammy, Bessie nominations, a MamásLatinas Award, and an Emmy. Through K.R.3Ts, she has nurtured over 5000 students, launching careers with globally renowned artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chris Brown. Her commitment to community extends beyond dance, with K.R.3Ts actively supporting causes like Puerto Rican relief efforts and aiding NYC's homeless and seniors, making a significant impact on the lives of many.

The 2024 Manhattan Power Women list also includes theater and performing arts luminaries: ChaShaMa’s Anita Durst, BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley, SummerStage's Erika Elliot, opera star Leah Danielle, and WPIX 11's Star Harvey. Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, Joshua Schneps, and Demetra Mattone organized and produced the event. For more information on Schneps Media's Power Women initiatives, visit https://www.schnepsmedia.com

Photos by Eugene Gologursky

Helen O'Rourke, Bevin Ross & Bonnie Comley

Christine Licata, Violeta Galagarza & Erika Elliott

Bevin Ross with her award!





