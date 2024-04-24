Emerson College Alumnae Bonnie Comley Gives A Masterclass in ARTrepreneurship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In April 2024, Bonnie Comley, Founder of BroadwayHD and prominent in the arts and entrepreneurship, delivered an inspiring and insightful masterclass at Emerson’s Judee Theater. With an esteemed audience of over 200 colleagues and aspiring artists, Comley delved into three pivotal themes: Emersonians as Artists, Innovators, and Entrepreneurs.

Comley, dressed in the official Emerson color of purple, commenced her address by expressing gratitude to Maria Koundoura, Dean of the Arts, for extending the invitation. She emphasized her excitement at the opportunity to share her experiences and insights with the audience. She set the stage for an engaging exploration of lifelong learning, the fusion of art and commerce, and the importance of seizing opportunities and celebrating successes along the journey.

The notion of artists as perpetual learners resonated throughout Comley's speech. Drawing on the Emersonian ethos, she underscored the importance of embracing continuous growth and evolution in one's craft. Mastery, she stressed, is a journey marked by dedication, practice, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Transitioning to the intersection of art and commerce, Comley introduced the concept of ARTrepreneurship—a fusion of artistic vision and entrepreneurial acumen. She encouraged artists to navigate the business side of show business creatively, understand the value of their craft, and make strategic decisions to propel their careers forward.

Comley emphasized that innovation lies at the heart of storytelling. Whether in writing, acting, directing, or design, artists must push boundaries, reimagine narratives, and embrace new technologies to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Sharing insights from her own journey, Comley highlighted her upbringing, where she was encouraged to challenge gender norms and pursue male-dominated spaces. Armed with a diverse skill set and a business degree, she found her way to Emerson, where she honed the tools necessary to thrive in show business. Reflecting on strides in gender equality, Comley acknowledged the barriers her mother faced in the '50s and '60s, underscoring the progress and the work that remains. She encouraged aspiring artists to leverage their unique perspectives and experiences to drive change and pave the way for future generations.

Addressing the complexities of success in show business, Comley offered actionable steps for navigating the industry landscape. From developing a personal brand to diversifying income streams and cultivating resilience, her advice provided a roadmap for aspiring ARTrepreneurs to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. In concluding, Comley urged her fellow Emersonians to embrace their roles as artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs. With dedication, resilience, and a commitment to lifelong learning, she assured them that the possibilities for success are limitless.

As Comley finished her masterclass, attendees left inspired and empowered, armed with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the arts and entrepreneurship. If you would like, you can add that there was a livestream and I believe a recording of the class will be archived on Emerson website.

Photos below are from the masterclass were taken by James Blinken and Emerson Staff.

Bonnie Comley with Emerson Students

Maria Koundoura & Bonnie Comley

Maria Koundoura & Bonnie Comley (w/ Backdrop)