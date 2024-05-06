Broadway in Hats! @ The Central Park Conservancy Luncheon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars return to the annual Central Park Conservancy Luncheon in hats!

On May 1, 2024, the Central Park Women's Committee donned their hats at the 42nd annual Olmsted Luncheon, also known as "the ladies' hat luncheon." The event occurred in the Conservatory Garden, where over 1,400 members and friends gathered. This year, the luncheon raised over 4 million dollars to support and maintain Central Park!

It should be no surprise that people who invest in Broadway also invest in Central Park. Many Tony Winners and honorees attended the luncheon, supporting the city's most incredible park! The attendees included Broadway producers Daryl Roth, Irene Gandy, Randi Zuckerberg, Bonnie Comley, Fiona Rudin, Stewart F. Lane, Denise Rich, Jenna Segal, Maggie Gold Seelig, and Christina Schwarzman. Diana Prince (BroadwayHD), Bevin Ross (Drama League), Emily Elliott (American Theatre Wing), Helen O’Rourke (Drama League) , Stephanie March, Anita Durst (ChaShaMa), Anne Stringfield, and Margo Nederlander are a few of the Broadway supporters who attended the luncheon.

The Women's Committee of Central Park, a community dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Central Park experience, has been a beacon of philanthropy since its establishment in 1983. Their unwavering commitment has led to raising over 200 million dollars in financial support, a testament to the power of collective action and community involvement.

Find out more information here: centralparknyc.org/womenscommittee.

Photos by Rob Rich & Eugene Gologursky

Bevin Ross, Helen O'Rourke & Emily Elliott

Maggie Gold Seelig & Rachel Feldman