Fantasia, Alan Cumming, & More Set to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A new array of entertainment professionals have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. New inductees include Fantasia, Misty Copeland, Jane Fonda, and a posthumous honor for Prince.

According to the official announcement, "These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 14, 2024 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on the same day."



John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman, and Toni Vaz have been honored in the category of film.



For TV, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker and Matt Stone (double ceremony).

Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, WAR, and Prince (Posthumous) have been selected for their work in recording.



For live theatre and live performance, Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Misty Copeland have been honored.

For his work in radio, Adam Carolla has been selected and in the category of Sports Entertainment, David Beckham and Orel Hershiser.

Honorees have two years to schedule their ceremony following the initial selection. Take a look at the full announcement HERE.



Photo Credits: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy and Bruce Glikas