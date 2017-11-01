FX Sets Premiere Date for AMERICAN CRIME STORY: VERSACE, Starring Darren Criss

THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, the second installment of the acclaimed, award-winning limited series, will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT, it was announced today.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) as serial killer Andrew Cunanan and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as his friend, Elizabeth Cote. Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez, and Penelope Cruz round out the cast. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Watch a teaser trailer below:

