FROZEN 2 and Josh Gad Take Home 2020 Annie Awards; Full List!
Frozen 2 has taken home two Annie Awards! Josh Gad won the award for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production for his role of lovable snowman Olaf. The film also won the award for Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production.
The big winner for the night was Klaus, which took home seven awards in the 13 feature-film categories, including Best Animated Feature.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Animated Feature: "Klaus"
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Best Animated Feature-Independent: "I Lost My Body"
Xilam for Netflix
Best Animated Special Production: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming"
Dreamworks Animation
Best Animated Short Subject: "Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days"
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best Virtual Reality Production: "Bonfire"
Baobab Studios
Best Animated Television/Media Commercial: "The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page's '59 Telecaster"
Nexus Studios
Best Animated Television/Media Production for Preschool Children: "Ask the Storybots"
Episode: "Why Do We Have to Recycle?"
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best Animated Television/Media Production for Children: "Disney Mickey Mouse"
Episode: "Carried Away"
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Best General Audience Animated Television/Media Production: "BoJack Horseman"
Episode: "The New Client"
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Student Film: "The FOX & The Pigeon"
Michelle Chua, Sheridan College
Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"
Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna
Episode: "The Secret War"
Blur for Netflix
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production: "Frozen 2"
Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: "His Dark Materials"
Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)
Episode 7
BBC Studios
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Animation in a Live-Action Production: "Avengers: Endgame"
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sam Sharplin, Keven Norris, Tim Teramoto, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su'a
Weta Digital
Character Animation in a Video Game: "Unruly Heroes"
Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC,
Nicolas Leger (Characters: Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang, Enemies and cinematics)
Magic Design Studios
Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Carmen Sandiego"
Keiko Murayama
Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Torsten Schrank
Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine=
Directing in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Disney Mickey Mouse"
Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Episode: "For Whom the Booth Tolls"
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Directing in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Sergio Pablos
Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Music in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"
Rob Cairns
Episode: "Sonnie's Edge"
Blur for Netflix
Music in an Animated Feature Production: "I Lost My Body"
Dan Levy
Xilam for Netflix
Production Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"
Alberto Mielgo
Episode: "The Witness"
Blur for Netflix
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboarding in an AnimatedTelevision/Media Production: "Carmen Sandiego"
Kenny Park
Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego, Part 1"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Sergio Pablos
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Bob's Burgers"
H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob)
Episode: "Roamin' Bob-iday"
20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: "Frozen 2"
Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writing in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Tuca & Bertie"
Shauna McGarry
Episode: "The Jelly Lakes"
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writing in an Animated Feature Production: "I Lost My Body"
Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Xilam for Netflix
Editorial in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"
Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Episode: "Alternate Histories"
Blur for Netflix
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"
Pablo García Revert
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will the Neil Diamond Musical Hit Broadway in 2021?
The previously announced Neil Diamond musical is inching its way closer to Broadway!... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which Broadway Show Are You' Instagram Filter!
We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter! Head ... (read more)
BWW TV: Watch HADESTOWN, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Perform At BroadwayCon!
Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look panel! Be sure to head over to BroadwayWorld's Facebook p... (read more)