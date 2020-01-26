FROZEN 2 and Josh Gad Take Home 2020 Annie Awards; Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN 2

Frozen 2 has taken home two Annie Awards! Josh Gad won the award for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production for his role of lovable snowman Olaf. The film also won the award for Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production.

The big winner for the night was Klaus, which took home seven awards in the 13 feature-film categories, including Best Animated Feature.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Animated Feature: "Klaus"

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best Animated Feature-Independent: "I Lost My Body"

Xilam for Netflix

Best Animated Special Production: "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming"

Dreamworks Animation

Best Animated Short Subject: "Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days"

Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best Virtual Reality Production: "Bonfire"

Baobab Studios

Best Animated Television/Media Commercial: "The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page's '59 Telecaster"

Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Media Production for Preschool Children: "Ask the Storybots"

Episode: "Why Do We Have to Recycle?"

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best Animated Television/Media Production for Children: "Disney Mickey Mouse"

Episode: "Carried Away"

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Best General Audience Animated Television/Media Production: "BoJack Horseman"

Episode: "The New Client"

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Best Student Film: "The FOX & The Pigeon"

Michelle Chua, Sheridan College

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"

Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna

Episode: "The Secret War"

Blur for Netflix

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production: "Frozen 2"

Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production: "His Dark Materials"

Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)

Episode 7

BBC Studios

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Animation in a Live-Action Production: "Avengers: Endgame"

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sam Sharplin, Keven Norris, Tim Teramoto, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su'a

Weta Digital

Character Animation in a Video Game: "Unruly Heroes"

Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC,

Nicolas Leger (Characters: Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang, Enemies and cinematics)

Magic Design Studios

Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Carmen Sandiego"

Keiko Murayama

Episode: "The Chasing Paper Caper"

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Torsten Schrank

Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine=

Directing in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Disney Mickey Mouse"

Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Episode: "For Whom the Booth Tolls"

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Directing in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Sergio Pablos

Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Music in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"

Rob Cairns

Episode: "Sonnie's Edge"

Blur for Netflix

Music in an Animated Feature Production: "I Lost My Body"

Dan Levy

Xilam for Netflix

Production Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"

Alberto Mielgo

Episode: "The Witness"

Blur for Netflix

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboarding in an AnimatedTelevision/Media Production: "Carmen Sandiego"

Kenny Park

Episode: "Becoming Carmen Sandiego, Part 1"

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Sergio Pablos

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Bob's Burgers"

H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob)

Episode: "Roamin' Bob-iday"

20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: "Frozen 2"

Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writing in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Tuca & Bertie"

Shauna McGarry

Episode: "The Jelly Lakes"

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writing in an Animated Feature Production: "I Lost My Body"

Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Xilam for Netflix

Editorial in an Animated Television/Media Production: "Love, Death & Robots"

Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Episode: "Alternate Histories"

Blur for Netflix

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: "Klaus"

Pablo García Revert

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine





