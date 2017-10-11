SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!

Oct. 11, 2017  

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob SquarePants!

SpongeBob SquarePants is set to begin preview performances on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th.

Acclaimed Steppenwolf director Tina Landau and the groundbreaking designers behind Fun Home, Hedwig, and Spring Awakening have brilliantly reimagined Bikini Bottom for the Broadway stage, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. With an original score from some of the biggest names in pop and rock, SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is bring you a photo preview from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Gavin Lee, Ethan Slater, Lilli Cooper and Danny Skinner

Kyle Jarrow, Tina Landau, Tom Kitt and Christopher Gattelli

Brian Ray Norris, Danny Skinner, Lilli Cooper, Ethan Slater, Wesley Taylor and Gavin Lee

The cast & creative team

