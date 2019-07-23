FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's MAKE BELIEVE

Second Stage Theater will soon present the New York premiere of MAKE BELIEVE. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, MAKE BELIEVE will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, HARRISON FOX, MAREN HEARY, Brad Heberlee, and Samantha Mathis.

When does real life collide with make believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

MAKE BELIEVE will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) on July 30, 2019, with an opening night set for August 15, 2019. MAKE BELIEVE is the final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season.

Second Stage Theater's 40th Anniversary Season kicked off with the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The production was followed by the world premiere of DAYS OF RAGE, a new play by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) and directed by Trip Cullman, and the world premiere musical, SUPERHERO, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, music and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore.

The cast just met the press and we're giving you a sneak peek from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Back row: Brad Heberlee, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood, Kim Fischer Front row: Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Casey Hilton, Ryan Foust