FREEZE FRAME: Meet The Cast of THE ILLUSIONISTS - Magic of the Holidays

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is now in previews on Broadway! The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays has returned to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season, playing from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

See a picture of the cast below!

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.



Dom Chambers (The Showman), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable), Kevin James (The Inventor) and Eric Chien (The Manipulator) during a press preview of "The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays" at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2019 in New York City.