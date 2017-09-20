FREEZE FRAME: Maria Friedman, Andrea McArdle & More Preview Fall Shows at Feinstein's / 54 Below!

Earlier today, Tony nominee Maria Friedman (Lenny & Steve: September 19-23); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Not So Scary Halloween Party: October 31); Tony nominee Andrea McArdle (An Evening with Andrea McArdle: October 10-14); and Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (Celebrating 42nd Street: October 6-7) stopped by Feinstein's/54 Below to preview their upcoming shows. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out preview photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Lee Roy Reams, Andrea McArdle, Maria Friedman and Jay Armstrong Johnson aka WinFrEd Sanderson attend the Feinstein's/54 Below Press Preview on September 20, 2017 at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City.



