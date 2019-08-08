FOSSE/VERDON is Now Streaming on Hulu

Did you miss Fosse/Verdon, the most-anticipated limited series of the spring, when it aired on FX? Well fear not, Hulu is now streaming all eight episodes of the limited series starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams!

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON tells the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

The series featured Broadway stars including Norbert Leo Butz, Margaret Qualley, Paloma Garcia Lee, Kelli Berrett, Bianca Marroquin, Santino Fontana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz, and Laura Osnes.

Fosse/Verdon is nominated for 17 Emmys, including Best Limited Series. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell both received nominations, as well as Alex Lacamoire (Outstanding Music Director for "Life is a Cabaret"), director Thomas Kail, and Margaret Qualley for her role as Ann Reinking.

