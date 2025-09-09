FOREVER NOON: A TWILIGHT SAGA MUSICAL PARODY To Hold NYC Reading At Littlefield

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The creative team behind forever noon: a twilight saga musical parody has announced the New York unveiling of the show with a staged reading on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Littlefield, Brooklyn’s cult-favorite venue for comedy, music, and theater.

Timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight—the 2005 novel that launched a global sensation—the event arrives as the franchise experiences a cultural renaissance. From topping Netflix charts to inspiring social media memes and even returning to theaters, Twilight has once again captured the public imagination.

forever noon is a darkly funny, deeply absurd reimagining of the Twilight saga. Featuring an original score and a subversive book, the show dismantles the story’s melodrama, Mormon-coded subtext, and undying afterlife. The result is a fever dream with unexpected heart and a wild meta twist, offering catharsis for diehard fans, fresh commentary for skeptics, and pure entertainment for newcomers.

The new musical parody is the work of NYC-based writers Fernanda Douglas (Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical Parody, In BeTween), Lisa Mongillo (The Radium Girls, Reductress), and Danielle Smith (From Russia With Love, Jester Magazine). Development has included workshops at BMI and support from Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake, NY. The reading will be directed by Joy Donze (Rocky Horror, In Search Of Elaina, Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical Parody). Casting will be announced shortly.

Littlefield has become one of Brooklyn’s most beloved independent performance spaces, a destination for bold, innovative live performances where comedy thrives and new voices are born.

forever noon: a twilight saga musical parody

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Venue: Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY

Time: Doors at 6:30 PM; performance at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Available now at littlefieldnyc.com

Note: Seating is limited. Venue age limit is 21+.