FORBIDDEN BROADWAY on Broadway Sets New Performance Dates

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song will now begin previews on July 15 and open on August 5 at the Hayes Theatre and that ticket sales begin tomorrow for the limited run through November 1. Performances were previously set to begin on July 29 and open on August 15.



Presale tickets for Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9 at 10 AM – Friday, April 12 at 9:59 AM. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

A Fan First Presale from Friday, April 12 at 10 AM – Monday, April 15 at 9:59 AM; ticket buyers can sign up at ForbiddenBroadwayonBroadway.com for access.

The general on sale is April 15 at 10 AM through Telecharge.com.

The opening date of the Hayes Theater box office will be announced.



In addition to the five-person cast including the onstage pianist, weekly guest stars will appear throughout the engagement.



The cast and the rest of the creative team will be announced.



Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song will be created around the current and recent seasons of Broadway and will include spoofs of the new and upcoming Broadway musicals and plays like The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Water for Elephants, Hell’s Kitchen and Back to the Future, as well as current and recent Sondheim revivals like Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company and Merrily We Roll Along.



Forbidden Broadway was born in 1982 in New York’s 130-seat Palsson’s Supper Club. It has gone on to play in over 200 cities around the world in venues holding thousands. The show has spawned multiple iterations with Mr. Alessandrini continually updating the material to reflect Broadway’s current slate; a few timeless evergreens remain. Almost no show has escaped the long arm of Forbidden Broadway. Alessandrini’s wit has poked at scores of shows (and their scores); actors and directors are no exception either. Being on the receiving end of his loving barbs is considered both an honor and a rite of passage by legions of theatre legends. In addition to Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton, Gerard’s spoof of the Hamilton phenomenon was a runaway hit for two years and continues to tour the US. For his work on Forbidden Broadway in all its forms, Gerard Alessandrini and the show received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre and seven Drama Desk Awards.