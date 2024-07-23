FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Offer $30 Tickets for Previews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song will offer $30 tickets for all preview performances at Theater555. Previews begin on August 30th and continue through September 16th. The award-winning musical parody of Broadway shows and stars has found a new home for its latest edition FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song and opens Thursday, September 19th. After opening all tickets are $79, with premium seats at $99.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with musical staging by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Outsiders, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, The Wiz, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version will also poke fun at the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Gerard Alessandrini says “I am thrilled that this latest incarnation of the show that I had been preparing for more than a year, can now open Off-Broadway, where FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has felt at home for over 40 years. The exciting new Broadway season has inspired me to create a barrage of theatrical zingers, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present this edition in New York after all.”

The uniquely talented company will be headed by Chris Collins-Pisano and Jenny Lee Stern with musical director Fred Barton on piano. The remainder of the cast and creative team will be announced.

The playing schedule for FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song is as follows: Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM and Sundays at 3PM and 7:30 PM and Mondays at 7:30PM.For tickets and information visit www.Theater555.venuetix.com

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has been an essential part of the fabric of the New York theatre scene since 1982, when GerardAlessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the over 40 years since, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY has garnered international acclaim and awards that include a special Tony Award for “Excellence in Theater,” seven Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and two Lucille Lortel Awards, along the way.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg