FOR COLORED GIRLS Will Begin Broadway Performances in March 2022

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is headed back to Broadway!

The fully reimagined production, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown begins performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), home to the original 1976 production, on Friday, March 4, 2022, with the opening night set for Thursday, March 24th, 2022. Casting will be announced at a later date.

"Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, for colored girls... feels like a gift," said Brown. "I'm thrilled that I've been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself - dance, music and theater arts - to shape and share this timeless story again with the world."

The show marks Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. Brown, who served as choreographer on the 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater off-Broadway, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Black girl magic is reborn. Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf is the "landmark of American theater" (The New York Times) that blazed a trail for generations to come. Now, this celebration of the power of Black womanhood returns to Broadway for the first time, reinvented, directed, and choreographed by "a true superstar of theater and dance" (NPR), Tony AwardÒ nominee Camille A. Brown. And her vision is as fearlessly new as it is fiercely now.



Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

