FOR COLORED GIRLS Announces Special American Sign Language Performance

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy, co-director and choreographer of Fire Shut Up in My Bones), has announced a special American Sign Language performance on Friday, April 15th.

American Sign Language plays a key creative role in for colored girls... as it features Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), an actor and dancer who is Deaf and has been an advocate for accessibility within the theatre, film and television communities. Wailes recently served as one of the two Directors of ASL on the Academy Award-winning film, CODA. In for colored girls... Wailes melds dancing and ASL to deliver a commanding and memorable performance.

Select orchestra seats for the signed performance can be purchased here with the Code: FCGASL22. There will be additional ASL signed performances announced throughout the show's run.

The show marks Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. Brown, who served as choreographer on the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk award-winning 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, opens on Wednesday, April 20 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Tickets are on sale for the 20-week limited engagement at www.telecharge.com.

The cast stars Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Rachel Christopher, Treshelle Edmond, McKenzie Frye, Kala Ross and Alexis Sims join the company as standbys and understudies.

for colored girls... features set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan. The show features original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator. The Production Stage Manager is Bernita Robinson and the Assistant Stage Manager is lark hackshaw. The production features casting by Erica Jensen/Calleri Jensen Davis and production supervision by Hudson Theatricals. Christina Franklin serves as the Associate Director and Maleek Washington and Mayte Natalio serve as Associate Choreographers. The production's ASL team includes Michelle Banks (Director of ASL), Monique Sarpy (ASL Coordinator) and ASL Interpreters Justine Rivera, Jacinda Damas, Kathleen Taylor, Lynette Taylor, Carllee James, Candace Broecker-Penn, Aisha Simpson, Stephanie Feyne and Craig Fogel. Kathleen Taylor and Jacinda Damas will be the ASL interpreters for the performance on April 15th.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of music, dance, poetry and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.