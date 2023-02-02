Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FLIP CIRCUS Kicks Off US Tour in the NYC Area With Stops in Yonkers, Staten Island, and Long Island

The show launches its second year-long national tour at the Cross Country Center in Yonkers, NY in March.

Feb. 02, 2023  

FLIP CIRCUS Kicks Off US Tour in the NYC Area With Stops in Yonkers, Staten Island, and Long Island

FL!P Circus, the big top experience that wowed audiences across the country when it debuted last year, will launch its brand new 2023 tour in the New York City area. The all-new production, created by the Vazquez family, will feature favorites from last year's show alongside an incredible assemblage of brand new international acts that are sure to amaze and amuse. The show launches its second year-long national tour at the Cross Country Center in Yonkers, NY (March 3 - 20), followed by stops at the Staten Island Mall in Staten Island, NY (March 24 - April 10) and the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Long Island, NY (April 14 - 24). Tickets are on sale now.

On its debut tour, audiences and critics alike raved about this intimate new circus brand and its energetic show which takes place under a distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent with no seat more than 50-feet from the ring. The front row is so close that those sitting there often find themselves being brought right into the ring to be part of the fun!

There is nothing quite like live entertainment and Fl!p Circus celebrates the great American circus tradition that has brought families and friends together to celebrate life and create fun, lasting memories for over 200 years. Audiences are invited to leave their cares behind and enter a world where the laughs are plentiful and the wows only stop when the show ends.

Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure. Audience favorites, Stiv and Roni Bello - Italy's "siblings of silliness" - return to weave their outrageous comedic antics throughout the show, which features a new international cast of circus stars. Carolina Vazquez from Mexico gracefully performs high above the audience on a single trapeze while Columbia's Duo Vanegas defy gravity, their own safety, and your expectations on the rotating Wheel of Steel. The magnificent Bello Sisters from Italy, who amazed audiences on America's Got Talent, dazzle with their incredible body-bending, handstand skills. From the United States, the Super Tumblers present a fast-paced display of agile acrobatic dexterity. Direct from Ukraine, the Bingo Troupe presents a new high-energy display of dance, acrobatics and unicycle that will fill the tent with their boundless exuberance. The entire production moves to the beat of the live FL!P Circus Band which provides the soundtrack to all the fun. Be sure to Fl!p your circus experience at this unforgettable live entertainment event you won't want to miss!

Show times are 7:30pm on weekdays and 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets start at $25.00 (children) and $40.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap discounts available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal-Led CARMEN Musical Film Adaptation To Be Released This Apr Photo
Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal-Led CARMEN Musical Film Adaptation To Be Released This April
The film adaptation of Bizet's classic opera, Carmen, will hit theaters this spring starring Academy Award-nominee Paul Mescal and 'In the Heights' star Melissa Barrera.
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023 Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023
The producers behind Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Bring It On: The Musical have announced the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution set to tour Australia in 2023.
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration Photo
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration
trans non-binary performer Justin David Sullivan, who is currently starring as May in the Broadway production of & Juliet, has withdrawn from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre Photo
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre
Jonathan Groff is hitting the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin. Watch a video of our interview with Groff ahead of the film's premiere, discussing how their filming process was similar to theatre, returning to the psychological thriller genre, and the important representation that is featured in the film.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Leslie Odom, Jr. to Return to Broadway, Tony Eligibility, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Leslie Odom, Jr. to Return to Broadway, Tony Eligibility, and More!
February 2, 2023

Top stories include Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to Broadway in Purlie Victorious! Plus, the Tony Awards Administration Committee has determined the eligibility of 20 Broadway shows for this upcoming awards season, and more!
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023
February 1, 2023

The producers behind Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Bring It On: The Musical have announced the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution set to tour Australia in 2023.
VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'
February 1, 2023

In just a few days, Birdland Jazz Club will welcome back Julie Benko - direct from Broadway's smash hit revival of Funny Girl - with her band 'Euphonic Gumbo'. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive song from their last appearance at Birdland. Check out a video of 'Me, Myself, and I'.
Shiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkShiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 1, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack’s Place — The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOMEPhotos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.
share