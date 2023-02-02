FLIP CIRCUS Kicks Off US Tour in the NYC Area With Stops in Yonkers, Staten Island, and Long Island

FL!P Circus, the big top experience that wowed audiences across the country when it debuted last year, will launch its brand new 2023 tour in the New York City area. The all-new production, created by the Vazquez family, will feature favorites from last year's show alongside an incredible assemblage of brand new international acts that are sure to amaze and amuse. The show launches its second year-long national tour at the Cross Country Center in Yonkers, NY (March 3 - 20), followed by stops at the Staten Island Mall in Staten Island, NY (March 24 - April 10) and the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, Long Island, NY (April 14 - 24). Tickets are on sale now.

On its debut tour, audiences and critics alike raved about this intimate new circus brand and its energetic show which takes place under a distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent with no seat more than 50-feet from the ring. The front row is so close that those sitting there often find themselves being brought right into the ring to be part of the fun!

There is nothing quite like live entertainment and Fl!p Circus celebrates the great American circus tradition that has brought families and friends together to celebrate life and create fun, lasting memories for over 200 years. Audiences are invited to leave their cares behind and enter a world where the laughs are plentiful and the wows only stop when the show ends.

Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure. Audience favorites, Stiv and Roni Bello - Italy's "siblings of silliness" - return to weave their outrageous comedic antics throughout the show, which features a new international cast of circus stars. Carolina Vazquez from Mexico gracefully performs high above the audience on a single trapeze while Columbia's Duo Vanegas defy gravity, their own safety, and your expectations on the rotating Wheel of Steel. The magnificent Bello Sisters from Italy, who amazed audiences on America's Got Talent, dazzle with their incredible body-bending, handstand skills. From the United States, the Super Tumblers present a fast-paced display of agile acrobatic dexterity. Direct from Ukraine, the Bingo Troupe presents a new high-energy display of dance, acrobatics and unicycle that will fill the tent with their boundless exuberance. The entire production moves to the beat of the live FL!P Circus Band which provides the soundtrack to all the fun. Be sure to Fl!p your circus experience at this unforgettable live entertainment event you won't want to miss!

Show times are 7:30pm on weekdays and 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets start at $25.00 (children) and $40.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap discounts available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement.