FLIP CIRCUS Comes to Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn

FL!P Circus will bring its all new 2025 national tour to New York City! It will visit the Mall at Bay Plaza (200 Baychester Ave) in the Bronx from October 17 – November 4, then Forest Park (101 Forest Park Drive) in Queens from November 7 – 25 and then McCarren Park (776 Lorimer St.) in Brooklyn from November 28 – December 14.

Created by the Vazquez family, this intimate big top experience has consistently entertained audiences around the country with its high-energy, family-friendly, edge-of-your-seat production. The 2025 show brings together an entirely new cast of stellar international human talent. Tickets are on sale now.

Taking place under its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled tent, audiences enter a world where amazing things happen and lasting memories are made at every performance. With only 800 seats, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, it’s an intimate experience where you feel as if you’re part of the action, and some will literally get pulled into it! And what would a circus be without delicious treats? At Fl!p Circus, there’s a generous concession stand featuring an assortment of delectable items ready to satisfy every appetite. Leave your cares behind for two hours and enjoy this modern version of the great American circus tradition.

The 2025 show is one “WOW!” moment after another, led by charismatic Ringmaster Jan Vazquez, who, together with his sister, Carolina Vazquez, are fourth-generation performers presenting a daring act on the rolla bolla, pushing the boundaries of equilibrium and gravity. Other performers include the multi-talented Bravuuri Troupe from Finland, who delight with their group skating, bike acrobatics and human pyramids. Mexico’s Luva Vazquez delights with her unique bounce-juggling prowess. Duo Fossett, from Hungary, present an incredibly challenging aerial pole act blending acrobatics and aerial arts in a totally unique way. Ethiopia’s Daniel Amera will astound with his incredible flexibility and power. Direct from Ukraine, the amazing Khrystyna presents a stupendous display of balance on the slack wire The live FL!P Circus Band brings the grooves that keep the fun going from beginning to end. It’s a show you won’t want to miss!