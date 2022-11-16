Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIAF Announces The Opening Of FIAF Preschool: Montclair For Fall 2023

For almost 15 years, FIAF Montclair (est. 2008) has offered the French and francophile community classes for children, teens and adults.

Nov. 16, 2022  
The French Institute Alliance Française announces the opening of the FIAF Preschool: Montclair for fall 2023.

For almost 15 years, FIAF Montclair (est. 2008) has offered the French and francophile community classes for children, teens and adults ranging from casual to native speakers. Since 2017, FIAF Montclair has served families with toddlers with its à petits pas Excellence Program, offering a limited number of preschoolers half-day and full-day French immersion classes. Today, because of an increasing demand from parents, the decision was made to expand FIAF Montclair to include a preschool program.

The news was announced last evening at the FIAF Trophée des Arts Gala honoring actor Jean Reno and CEO of Solvay, Dr. Ilham Kadri. FIAF President, Tatyana Franck said, "I am thrilled to announce tonight that we will be expanding the FIAF preschool to our Montclair, New Jersey branch in September of next year. What a meaningful way to mark the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Alliance Française de New York!"

The FIAF Preschool: Montclair will operate from September through June and will welcome children of all language proficiency levels and backgrounds. Enrollment will be open for children ages 2 ½ to 4 years-old and will begin on December 7, 2022. The preschool will offer two preschool classes, limited to 15 children per class, per year. There will be a full-day preschool class option, 8:30am-2:30pm, and a half-day class option, 8:30am-12:30pm. Extended care will also be available until 6pm.

The FIAF Preschool: Montclair is modeled after the success of the FIAF Preschool: Manhattan which has been in operation since 2012. Taught entirely in French for a fully immersive language experience, the FIAF Preschool combines the best of French and American teaching methods within a rich, multicultural environment. Specially crafted for toddlers with or without previous exposure to French, the FIAF Preschool provides children with all the proven benefits of bilingualism, while preparing her/him with the educational, social, and emotional tools needed to succeed at any kindergarten. The FIAF Preschool: Montclair curriculum will gently introduce toddlers to reading, writing, numbers, science, and the arts through a wide range of activities.

FIAF Montclair Director, Marie-Catherine Glaser explains, "Montclair is proud of its schools, and we hope that the FIAF Preschool will be a great addition to this tradition of excellence in education."

Visit www.fiafpreschool.org/montclair.com for further information

For nearly 120 years, the French Institute Alliance Française, FIAF has been the home of francophone cultures and French language. FIAF offers an unparalleled range of French language classes for all ages and skill levels, and cultural events including live performances, film screenings, panel discussions, wine tastings, and gallery exhibitions. FIAF is part of the Alliance Française global network and shares its values of inclusivity, diversity, curiosity, and excellence. FIAF is a private, 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization incorporated in the state of New York and is not an agency of the French government.



