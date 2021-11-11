FIAF Announces November and December Programming

This November and December, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) brings back its beloved HD Screening series with the Paris Opera and Ballet's, acclaimed new production of Faust, welcomes a timely conversation on climate change and cities, exhibits the work of rising NY-based French artist, celebrates the career of artist Françoise Gilot and continues its series of screenings dedicated to French star Léa Seydoux. A full schedule of events in chronological order follows. All times are ET:

Roman Cochet

Supersonic Melancholia

Starting Thursday, November 11, 2021

FIAF Gallery

In Supersonic Melancholia, New York-based French artist Roman Cochet explores the bleak realization of humanity's destructive impact on the planet.

Using painting, video, and sculpture, Cochet conveys the fractured relationship between humans and all other living beings. Questioning what remains after something disappears, he imagines a world where everything could vanish before our eyes.

Layered with architectural symbols, vanishing animals, and vegetation ruled by accelerating entropy, Cochet's paintings linger in a state of suspension. They create a sense of urgency to cease our current culture of excess.

The exhibition, curated by Lola Siena, is a timely call to restore and protect our symbiosis with nature.

More information here.

Léa Seydoux: More Than a Bond Girl

November 2-December 20, 2021

FIAF Florence Gould Hall & Online

One of France's most exciting young actresses, Léa Seydoux stars in two of this fall's biggest US releases, the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

The series includes an exclusive sneak preview of France, Bruno Dumont's unexpected, unsettling new film about contemporary news media.

• The Beautiful Person (La Belle personne), Dir. Christophe Honoré, 90 min, 2008

In Person: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 4 & 7:30pm

Online: Tuesday, November 16-Monday, November 22, 2021

• It's Only the End of the World (Juste la fin du monde), Dir. Xavier Dolan, 97 min, 2016

In Person: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 4 & 7:30pm

• Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumière), Dir. Arnaud Desplechin, 119 min, 2019

In Person: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4 & 7:30pm

• Sneak Preview: France, Dir. Bruno Dumont, 117 min, 2017

In Person: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 4 & 7:30pm

• Sister (L'Enfant d'en haut), Dir. Ursula Meier, 97 min, 2012

In Person: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 4 & 7:30pm

Online: Tuesday, December 14-Monday, December 20, 2021

Greener, Bolder, More Inclusive: Toward More Livable Cities

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm

FIAF Skyroom

In Person and Livestreamed • In English • 60 minutes

Followed by a Q&A and Reception

Join FIAF for a timely discussion on how cities in America and around the world can reinvent themselves as greener, more livable, and more resilient places in an era of global pandemics and climate change.

▪ Pierre-André de Chalendar (author of The Urban Challenge) serves as Chairman of the French multinational Saint-Gobain.

▪ Kathryn Wylde is the longtime President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

▪ Thaddeus Pawlowski is the current Managing Director of the Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes at Columbia University.

▪ Pierre-André de Chalendar (author of The Urban Challenge) serves as Chairman of the French multinational Saint-Gobain. ▪ Kathryn Wylde is the longtime President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City. ▪ Thaddeus Pawlowski is the current Managing Director of the Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes at Columbia University.

The talk and Q&A will be moderated by Diane Brady, Assistant Managing Editor of Forbes, and followed by a reception.

More information and RSVP here.

Celebrating Françoise Gilot's 100th Birthday

Special Screening and Conversation with Paloma Picasso and Aurélia Engel

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7pm

FIAF Florence Gould Hall

Join us for a special evening in honor of French artist Françoise Gilot who will celebrate her 100th birthday this November.

FIAF will present a special screening of the new documentary Pablo Picasso and Françoise Gilot: The Woman Who Says No introduced by director Annie Maïllis, followed by an exclusive conversation with Gilot's daughters, Paloma Picasso and Aurélia Engel. They will share stories and photographs, shedding light on their mother's life and work since Picasso.

More information and RSVP here.

Opera HD Screening - The Paris Opera & Ballet's Faust

In Person: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1pm

FIAF Florence Gould Hall

Online: Monday, December 6-Monday, December 13, 2021

On Eventive

FIAF is proud to partner with the American Friends of the Paris Opera & Ballet to present the fifth consecutive season of The Paris Opera & Ballet HD screenings.

Join us for a new production of Charles Gounod's Faust, directed by Tobias Kratzer and conducted by Lorenzo Viotti. With its sophisticated scenography, this new production oscillates between the world of today and the eerie atmosphere of German romanticism.

Frustrated by the futile quest for knowledge, the erudite old Faust (French tenor Benjamin Bernheim) sells his soul to the devil (Christian Van Horn) in exchange for eternal youth and the beautiful Marguerite (superstar soprano Ermonela Jaho). Florian Sempey sings the role of Marguerite's brother Valentin, a soldier.

More information and RSVP here.