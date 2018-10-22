Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Rory O'Malley!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In a landscape overflowing with podcasts it is a lovely thing when two hosts feel tremendous mutual admiration and want to interview each other about their love of podcasting and why they "podcast" while maintaining acting careers. Rory O'Malley was a guest on Ilana's podcast and then Ilana was a guest on Rory's podcast and here is their conversation that covers showmances, life in the arts, raising kids, activism, jealousy, show tunes, botox, #beltthevote and more. Go to beltthevote.org

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles