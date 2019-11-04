Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Des McAnuff

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Today's conversation is with Des McAnuff- a two-time Tony Award-winning director and former Artistic Director of the Stratford Festival. Broadway: Summer, Doctor Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls, Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, Jersey Boys (Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical), Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays (Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event), Dracula, the Musical, How to Succeed..., The Who's Tommy (Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Director), A Walk in the Woods, Big River (Tony Awards for Best Director, Best Musical).

McAnuff is also Director Emeritus of La Jolla Playhouse, where during his tenure as Artistic Director, he staged more than 35 productions of classics, new plays, and musicals. Under his leadership, the Playhouse received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater.

Raised in Canada, he was a part of the Toronto alternative theatre scene in the 70s. While at Stratford, he directed multiple productions including A Word or Two, The Tempest, and Caesar and Cleopatra (all starring Christopher Plummer), Tommy, Jesus Christ Superstar, Twelfth Night (starring Brian Dennehy), ...Forum, As You Like It, Macbeth, and Romeo and Juliet. In 2006, he received the prestigious Julia Hansen Award for Excellence in Directing and in 2011, he was honoured with a doctorate from Ryerson University where he attended the Theatre School. In 2012, he was awarded Canada's esteemed Governor General's National Arts Center Award and the Order of Canada.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles