Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Patti LuPone!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Author of The New York Times bestseller, "Patti LuPone: A Memoir," Miss Patti LuPone just concluded her critically acclaimed run as cosmetics pioneer Helena Rubinstein in the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright-Michael Grief musical "War Paint."



Her recent NY stage appearances include Douglas Carter Beane's new play "Shows For Days," directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of "The Seven Deadly Sins," Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of "Company," David Mamet's "The Anarchist," and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of "Gypsy," her other stage credits include appearances with the Los Angeles Opera in their new production of John Corigliano's "The Ghosts of Versailles" and Weill-Brecht's "Mahagonny" (debut), the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera "To Hell and Back" with San Francisco's Baroque Philharmonia Orchestra, Mrs. Lovett in J.H. Doyle's production of "Sweeney Todd" (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), the title role in Marc Blitzstein's "Regina," a musical version of Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes" at the Kennedy Center, Fosca in a concert version of "Passion," which was also broadcast on PBS' Live From Lincoln Center, a multi-city tour of her theatrical concert Matters of the Heart, the City Center Encores! productions of "Can-Can" and "Pal Joey," the NY Philharmonic's productions of "Candide" and "Sweeney Todd" (NY Phil debut) and performances on Broadway in Michael Frayn's "Noises Off," David Mamet's "The Old Neighborhood," Terrence McNally's "Master Class" and in her own concert "Patti LuPone On Broadway."



In London, she won the Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of "Les Miserables" and in The Acting Company production of "The Cradle Will Rock." She also created the role of Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard," for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award, and recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in "Master Class."



Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming), The Comedian, Union Square, Parker, City by the Sea, David Mamet's Heist, State and Main; Just Looking, Summer of Sam, The 24 Hour Woman, Family Prayers, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. Television: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, 30 Rock, PBS Great Performances The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny, Ugly Betty, Will & Grace (as herself), PBS Great Performances' Candide, Oz , the TNT film Monday Night Mayhem, PBS' Evening At The Pops with John Williams and Yo Yo Ma, Falcone, Bonanno: A Godfather's Story (Showtime); Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination); Law & Order, An Evening with Patti LuPone (PBS), the NBC movie Her Last Chance, Showtime's ACE Award and Emmy nominated The Song Spinner (Daytime Emmy nomination, Best Actress), The Water Engine, L.B.J., AMC's Remember WENN and ABC's Life Goes On. Recordings include: Far Away Places, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd (both the 2006 Broadway revival cast recording and 2000 live performance recording on NY Philharmonic's Special Editions Label); and The Lady with the Torch.

