Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Jen Rudin

Jen Rudin, author of "Confessions of a Casting Director," offers listeners a unique behind the scenes experience of the casting process. A child actress herself, Jen shares tips and stories for both the seasoned actor and young professionals, on how to best navigate the often harrowing and unruly process of auditions. In this funny, candid and insightful interview, Jen explains the process of auditions from the perspective of the casting director. Learn why going in and doing the best you can is always better than not taking advantage of every opportunity. Even when the call comes in the night before...





Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins" and "The Little Mermaid" and in beloved Disney movies like "The Incredibles," "The Princess and the Frog," "Chicken Little" and "Brother Bear." Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles. She is the author of "Confessions of a Casting Director."