Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Two-Time Tony Nominee Ernestine Jackson

She was one of Broadway's most respected singers, garnering two Tony nominations for her work in Raisin and the 1976 revival of Guys and Dolls.

Now, Ernestine Jackson sits down with Rob and Kevin to look back on her career which includes stints in Hello, Dolly, The Bacchae, Applause, Show Boat, Finian's Rainbow, Brownstone, and many more!

Ernestine pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she went from the United Nations to the Great White Way, what was it like sharing the stage with legend Lauren Bacall, and why Pearl Bailey kept performing on the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated.

Also, Ernestine shines the spotlight on David Merrick, Morgan Freeman, and Robert Guillame!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





