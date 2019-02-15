Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with SPAMILTON, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Creator Gerard Alessandrini

Get ready to laugh your tuchas off because the creator of Forbidden Broadway, Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, swings by Shetler Studios to talk to Rob and Kevin about the many incarnations of off-broadway's most hysterical musical series!

Gerard pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a game of telephone led to one of musical theater's most iconic shows, what it was like creating Spamilton, and why Carol Channing demanded to be parodied.

Also, Gerard shines the spotlight on Hal Prince, Christine Pedi, and Lin Manuel Miranda!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Related Articles