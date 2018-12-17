Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Lincoln Center Theatre Artistic Director, Andre Bishop

It would be hard pressed to find someone who, in the past thirty years, has influenced the development of the American Theatre more than Andre Bishop.

For ten years, he was Artistic Director of Playwright's Horizons, which was followed by his current stint as the Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theatre, which has given the American musical theatre such new works as A New Brain, Parade, Contact, and The Light in The Piazza, as well as revivals of South Pacific, The King & I, and My Fair Lady.

Andre pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he became the artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater, what it was like cultivating such works as Falsettos, Sunday in the Park with George, and The Heidi Chronicles, and why his biggest goal for LCT has still yet to be achieved!

Also, Andre shines the spotlight on Wendy Wasserstein, William Finn, and Bartlett Sher!

