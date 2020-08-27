Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Malcolm Gets

Listen as he tells the story of his journey from Florida to Broadway.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Malcolm Gets went from Gainsville, Florida to the Tony Awards (with a pit stop at Yale Drama School). Malcolm still relishes his time in the ensemble. With a career that spans the stage, the small and silver screens, Malcolm tells his students to succeed just stay in inside the work. In this episode, Malcolm talks about how he used to be fearless and now he is full of fear; how there's a fine line between I can do better and I suck, and takes an honest look at his own insecurity and anxiety. Still full of moxie, Malcolm embraces his character man years, continues to try and do good work and finally can sit in his own skin and just exist. Brad Bradley · Broadway's Backbone Ep. 89 Malcolm Gets Host:Brad Bradley

