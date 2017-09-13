Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with All Black GUYS AND DOLLS and Peter Filichia's 100 Greatest Musical Episodes

Sep. 13, 2017  

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with All Black GUYS AND DOLLS and Peter Filichia's 100 Greatest Musical EpisodesThis Week: Kevin passes the football, Rob is confused by the meaning of NFL, celebrating the all-black revival of GUYS AND DOLLS, who wanted to be Broadway's second PHANTOM, and Peter Filichia ranks the greatest musical theatre moments in history.

Every week director Robert W Schneider and actor Kevin David Thomas pull back the curtain on neglected, forgotten, and under appreciated musicals, as well as bizarre performances, endearing television appearances, and all things show business.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas. Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with All Black GUYS AND DOLLS and Peter Filichia's 100 Greatest Musical Episodes

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends
TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain
INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast




Related Articles

From This Author Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY’S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway’s greatest artists. From actors to directors, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with All Black GUYS AND DOLLS and Peter Filichia's 100 Greatest Musical Episodes
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with the King of Obscure Showtunes, Michael Lavine
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Discusses MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, a Secret YouTube Clip, and More
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Discusses THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE Sequel, James McMullen's Posters
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Late Thomas Meehan, Discusses SMILE, and More
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Talks with Tony-Nominated Director Susan H. Schulman

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com