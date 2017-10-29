Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Visits with the Legendary Tony Roberts

Everyone step to the rear and let Tony Roberts take the day. One of America's most beloved character actors drops by Shetler Studios to look back on his career with Rob and Kevin. While Tony's film career includes such movies as Annie Hall, PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM, and SERPICO, we will discuss his amazing theatre career, which includes HOW NOW, DOW JONES, SUGAR, BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, DON'T DRINK THE WATER, XANADU, and VICTOR/VICTORIA.

Tony pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a broken leg led to fifty years of work, what it was like to work with Woody Allen, and why Bob Merrill had him audition in his living room.

Also, Tony shines the spotlight on Al Pacino, Neil Simon, and Walter Matthau!

