Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis

Join Jayke Workman and Carrie St. Louis for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Apr. 09, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

This week, Jayke shares the latest Broadway updates in the segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap! Then Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots.

They also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater. Carrie also touches on her training as an opera singer, and how it has helped her stamina as a musical theater performer.

Carrie was last seen in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots on Broadway as Lauren. She is best known for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway and in the national touring company. Carrie opened the Las Vegas company of Rock of Ages at the Venetian Hotel as Sherrie and then went on to play the role on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theater. She originated the role of Annette in Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Off Broadway, and her voice can be heard on the Original Cast Recording which topped the Billboard Broadway chart. Her television credits include roles on "Elementary" (CBS), "Blindspot" (NBC) and "Younger" (TV Land). Her solo show, Something Good, which she debuted at Feinstein's/54 Below, has been performed in cities across the US. A graduate of USC's Thornton School of Music, Carrie is also an esteemed vocal coach with a private vocal studio in New York City (@thecarriestlouisstudio). For more information, visit www.carriestlouis.com





