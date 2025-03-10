Exclusive: NBC's NIGHT COURT Stars Perform Original Musical Number 'All Rise'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new episode of NBC's Night Court airs tomorrow and, this time, the show will feature a musical twist. BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive episode clip featuring stars John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, Wendie Malick, Gary Anthony Williams, and Nyambi Nyambi.

In the clip, the characters take the stage (or, rather, court) to perform a musical number previewing the court cases for the evening. Watch the clip here and tune-in for the full episode on Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 8:30 p.m on NBC.

In the episode, titled "A Little Night Court Music," Richard Kind guest stars and reprises his role as shady Broadway producer Sy Hoffman. The episode follows Dan and Abby as they work together to turn Dan's memoir into a musical at the behest of Sy Hoffman. Also, Wyatt tries to help Julianne stay cool when her ex-lover turns up at the courthouse.

About “Night Court”

When the eternally optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) takes the night shift in her father’s old courtroom, she presides over some of New York’s most unique and unusual cases – with an oddball cast of characters by her side. This includes former night court District Attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), who now serves as the court’s public defender.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff and Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is a jack of all trades and devoted single dad who serves as the court’s clerk.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin, “Night Court” is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Executive producers also include Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley and Mona Garcea.

Photo credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC