Exclusive: 'My Brothers / Pour, Oh Pour' From PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL OBC Recording

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 17, Pirates! The Penzance Musical Broadway cast album – starring Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and David Hyde Pierce – will be out in digital formats. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the opening number “My Brothers / Pour, Oh Pour.”

The CD edition will be released on Friday, November 14. Pirates! The Penzance Musical is the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance, which recently premiered on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company.

The cast for the Broadway Original Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), and David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), with Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant), Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley), Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The production closed on July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway following 21 previews and 109 regular performances.