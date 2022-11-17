Exclusive: Listen to 'The Santa For Me' From THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER
The song is performed by Paige Turner, DeAnne Stewart, and Deb Radloff.
An EP from the new musical The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever - created by rising musical theater writers Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland) and Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) - will be released this Friday, November 18.
In the video below, get an exclusive first listen to the track "The Santa For Me", performed by Paige Turner, DeAnne Stewart, and Deb Radloff.
The EP highlights four comical yet poignant original festive songs from the new musical: "Opening: Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever," "Santa for Me," "Bitch Face David," and "Sex Machine Reindeer." It features performances by three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa and acclaimed drag performer Paige Turner, in addition to top New York talent such as Deb Radloff, Jamen Nanthakumar, Bryan Munar, DeAnne Stewart, and Ryan McCurdy.
The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever follows a sad five some of co-workers at a struggling adult diapers factory, all dressed as elves in hopes of receiving a massive Holiday Bonus. When they realize their holiday bonus is nowhere to be found, existential Christmas chaos ensues. A sendup of Office Christmas party culture, the musical is a hilarious examination of isolation and conflicting emotions during the holiday season.
"We love the classics," says Larimore. "And while we certainly appreciate the traditional holiday fare you see in theaters, movie houses and on TV this time of year, our goal with The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever is give people more diverse options." "We wanted to provide something a little more biting than the conventional Christmas carols and holiday cards," adds Recce. "This has a little edge, a little camp and a whole lot of sass."
The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever premiered in a developmental online presentation in December of 2020 through The New York Theatre Barn.
