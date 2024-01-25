Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'

CLUB44 RECORDS is set to release the new single from celebrated chanteuse Natalie Douglas – a tender, lilting take on the classic ballad “You’ll Never Know” with a sensuous string arrangement – available via streaming and digital download on, Friday, January 26.

This is the third single from Natalie’s upcoming debut album for the label, Back to the Garden, scheduled to be released on Friday, February 23. The album is produced by Wayne Haun, with Joel Lindsey and Sharon Terrell serving as executive producers. Orchestrations are by Wayne Haun, with Joel Mott providing big band arrangements. Stream or download the new single at c44.lnk.to/YoullNeverKnow



“‘You’ll Never Know’ is the very first song I ever learned,” says Natalie. “When I was four years old, my Mom was making dinner one afternoon. She told me she’d teach me a song, and I could practice it in my room and then sing it for her and Dad at dinner. I had an assignment to fulfill and I couldn’t wait to tackle it! So I walked down the hall, singing to myself over and over again. By dinnertime, I not only learned it, I added a tag ending! I don’t remember how I even knew what a tag was – but the one you hear on this track is the one I came up to the best of my recollection. I have so many beautiful memories around this song, from that first day, to the times I’d sing it on the playground – I always say, all the other girls wanted to play ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and I wanted to play ‘Alice Faye’ – to the first time I included it on a setlist, to the day I sang it at Mom’s home-going service. This song is so full for me. It’s not just about longing for someone, but the feeling that love is everlasting… whether loved ones are apart briefly or forever.”



Natalie is not only a fixture on the New York scene, but she also travels the world with her legendary tribute shows, paying homage to some of the greatest singers of our time, such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Roberta Flack, and more. These shows spotlight Natalie’s range and arc as an entertainer. She has performed over 75 concerts at her home base, the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, where her picture hangs on the iconic Birdland Wall of Fame.



A passionate fan of the music she performs, Natalie is also an advocate and teacher of this artform, imparting her expertise to a whole new generation of singers and musicians. From her work as the Education Director with the Mabel Mercer Foundation, as well as her work as a master instructor with the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation and the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret and Conference, Natalie uses music to spread her message of love, diversity and inclusivity to schools and colleges around the country.



Natalie expressed her excitement about becoming a part of the Club44 Records family, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with the team at Club44 in making a brand-new record. After hearing such great things from so many of my label mates, many of whom are longtime friends, I’m not surprised to find everyone at the label is as kind and delightful as they are talented. Just wait till you hear what we’re cooking up!”



Award-winning producer Wayne Haun is at the helm of this project. Wayne shared, “I first discovered the music of Natalie Douglas while browsing the CD section at Colony Music. I’m a big fan of Nina Simone, and Natalie had recorded a tribute to Nina at Birdland. I had to have the recording, and it did not disappoint! From there, I discovered her other music and became a big fan. I even planned a New Year’s Eve trip to New York just to see her perform live. I had always hoped for an opportunity to produce her and never thought it would happen, so to say this is a dream come true is not a cliché. It’s a very true and very cool reality.”



A&R Director Joel Lindsey chimed in, “Natalie epitomizes the caliber of artist we at Club44 desire to partner with. Her musicality and range are impressive, but her integrity and showmanship separate her from most singers out there. This is a very special record, and I’m so happy to share this music with the world!”



is a 21st century vocalist with a strong foundation in the traditional pop vocals of the American Songbook and an equally fierce devotion to the modern jazz, blues, rock, and country influences of her childhood. Like her idol Nina Simone, Natalie is drawn to lyrics that tell a compelling story no matter what genre. She is a thirteen-time MAC, two-time Backstage Bistro, Margaret Whiting Award, and Donald F. Smith Award winner whose portrait hangs on the legendary Birdland Wall of Fame. She has brought concerts and workshops around the world and is an expert instructor for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Sullivan Foundation, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, where she is also Education Director. She can be seen currently in the award-winning documentary, Sloane: A Jazz Singer, commemorating one of her heroes, Carol Sloane, in domestic and international film festivals. www.NatalieDouglas.com.

