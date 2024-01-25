Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'

This is the third single from Natalie’s upcoming debut album for the label, Back to the Garden, scheduled to be released on Friday, February 23.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'

CLUB44 RECORDS is set to release the new single from celebrated chanteuse Natalie Douglas – a tender, lilting take on the classic ballad “You’ll Never Know” with a sensuous string arrangement – available via streaming and digital download on, Friday, January 26.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen below!

This is the third single from Natalie’s upcoming debut album for the label, Back to the Garden, scheduled to be released on Friday, February 23. The album is produced by Wayne Haun, with Joel Lindsey and Sharon Terrell serving as executive producers. Orchestrations are by Wayne Haun, with Joel Mott providing big band arrangements. Stream or download the new single at c44.lnk.to/YoullNeverKnow
 
“‘You’ll Never Know’ is the very first song I ever learned,” says Natalie. “When I was four years old, my Mom was making dinner one afternoon. She told me she’d teach me a song, and I could practice it in my room and then sing it for her and Dad at dinner. I had an assignment to fulfill and I couldn’t wait to tackle it! So I walked down the hall, singing to myself over and over again. By dinnertime, I not only learned it, I added a tag ending! I don’t remember how I even knew what a tag was – but the one you hear on this track is the one I came up to the best of my recollection. I have so many beautiful memories around this song, from that first day, to the times I’d sing it on the playground – I always say, all the other girls wanted to play ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and I wanted to play ‘Alice Faye’ – to the first time I included it on a setlist, to the day I sang it at Mom’s home-going service. This song is so full for me. It’s not just about longing for someone, but the feeling that love is everlasting… whether loved ones are apart briefly or forever.”
 
Natalie is not only a fixture on the New York scene, but she also travels the world with her legendary tribute shows, paying homage to some of the greatest singers of our time, such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Roberta Flack, and more. These shows spotlight Natalie’s range and arc as an entertainer. She has performed over 75 concerts at her home base, the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, where her picture hangs on the iconic Birdland Wall of Fame.
 
A passionate fan of the music she performs, Natalie is also an advocate and teacher of this artform, imparting her expertise to a whole new generation of singers and musicians. From her work as the Education Director with the Mabel Mercer Foundation, as well as her work as a master instructor with the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation and the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret and Conference, Natalie uses music to spread her message of love, diversity and inclusivity to schools and colleges around the country.
 
Natalie expressed her excitement about becoming a part of the Club44 Records family, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with the team at Club44 in making a brand-new record. After hearing such great things from so many of my label mates, many of whom are longtime friends, I’m not surprised to find everyone at the label is as kind and delightful as they are talented. Just wait till you hear what we’re cooking up!” 
 
Award-winning producer Wayne Haun is at the helm of this project. Wayne shared, “I first discovered the music of Natalie Douglas while browsing the CD section at Colony Music. I’m a big fan of Nina Simone, and Natalie had recorded a tribute to Nina at Birdland. I had to have the recording, and it did not disappoint! From there, I discovered her other music and became a big fan. I even planned a New Year’s Eve trip to New York just to see her perform live. I had always hoped for an opportunity to produce her and never thought it would happen, so to say this is a dream come true is not a cliché. It’s a very true and very cool reality.”
 
A&R Director Joel Lindsey chimed in, “Natalie epitomizes the caliber of artist we at Club44 desire to partner with. Her musicality and range are impressive, but her integrity and showmanship separate her from most singers out there. This is a very special record, and I’m so happy to share this music with the world!” 
 

Natalie Douglas

is a 21st century vocalist with a strong foundation in the traditional pop vocals of the American Songbook and an equally fierce devotion to the modern jazz, blues, rock, and country influences of her childhood. Like her idol Nina Simone, Natalie is drawn to lyrics that tell a compelling story no matter what genre. She is a thirteen-time MAC, two-time Backstage Bistro, Margaret Whiting Award, and Donald F. Smith Award winner whose portrait hangs on the legendary Birdland Wall of Fame. She has brought concerts and workshops around the world and is an expert instructor for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Sullivan Foundation, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, where she is also Education Director. She can be seen currently in the award-winning documentary, Sloane: A Jazz Singer, commemorating one of her heroes, Carol Sloane, in domestic and international film festivals. www.NatalieDouglas.com.
 



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Browns THE CONNECTOR Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR

Get a first look at photos of Jason Robert Brown's The Connector at MCC Theater!

2
Video: Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Video: Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024.  Check out more video highlights of the cast in action!

3
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Read the reviews for Once Upon a Mattress, now playing at New York City Center Encores!

4
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Photo
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII

The Queens of SIX Toronto took a trip to the Art Gallery of Ontario for a look at a Hans Holbein portrait of King Henry VIII. Associate Curator Adam Harris Levine was on hand to answer all the Queen's questions, and to provide a little context to the work of art.

More Hot Stories For You

Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris & More Join Dolly Parton's PET GALA Musical Variety SpecialKristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris & More Join Dolly Parton's PET GALA Musical Variety Special
Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICALPhotos: Hillary Clinton Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Steven Pasquale's Sophomore Album SOME OTHER TIME Out NowSteven Pasquale's Sophomore Album SOME OTHER TIME Out Now
67th Obie Awards to Give Winners Grants in Lieu of Awards Ceremony67th Obie Awards to Give Winners Grants in Lieu of Awards Ceremony

Videos

Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Video
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED Video
How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You