Exclusive: Listen to 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' from the MYSTIC PIZZA Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lively McCabe Entertainment is getting ready to release the concept recording of the new musical Mystic Pizza, available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 29. The album, from Joy Machine Records, is produced by the show’s Grammy-nominated arranger and orchestrator, Carmel Dean, Brian Usifer for Joy Machine Records, and Michael Barra for Lively McCabe Entertainment.



The album will feature vocals by Krystina Alabado, Alaina Anderson, Chachi Delgado, Ben

Fankhauser, Jennifer Fouché, Mia Gerachis, Deánna Giulietti, F. Michael Haynie, James

Hindman, Michael James, April Josephine, Vincent Michael, Adriana Negrón, Louis Pardo,

Alyssa M. Simmons, Jake Swain, Zephaniah Wages, and Rachel Kae Wirtz.

Music director and keyboard player Kristin Stowell leads the band, featuring Jason May on keyboard and saxophone, Max Caine and Jared Cannata on guitars, David White on bass, and Peter Saleh on drums and percussion. The album is mixed by Derik Lee and edited by Ian Kagey.

Based on the 1988 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Julia Roberts, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones (Fox’s “The Resident”), and written by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage), Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score, arranged and orchestrated by Carmel Dean (The Notebook), features megahits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

BroadwayWord is very excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," performed by Krystina Alabado and Vincent Michael.