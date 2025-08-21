Exclusive: Listen to 'Blowin' It Up' From DEAD OUTLAW Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dead Outlaw is coming soon and BroadwayWorld has your first listen. Get an exclusive listen to "Blowin’ It Up," performed by Ken Marks and Ensemble, below!

Dead Outlaw: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available in streaming and digital formats, Friday, August 22. The seven-time Tony Award-nominated, acclaimed new musical Dead Outlaw features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, book by Itamar Moses, conceived by David Yazbek, and directed by David Cromer.

The Audible Original release of Dead Outlaw—featuring the entire musical recorded in Dolby Atmos with immersive sound design—is also available exclusively from Audible.

Dead Outlaw premiered Off-Broadway at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in 2024 and won the Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical.

Dead Outlaw: Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek; recorded, mixed, and mastered by Dean Sharenow; with all songs composed and written by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Dean Sharenow was music supervisor, with orchestrations and arrangements by Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek. The band features Rebekah Bruce (music director and additional arrangements, piano, organ, vocals), Erik Della Penna (electric and acoustic guitars, banjo, vocals), Hank Heaven (electric and acoustic guitars, lap steel, mandolin, vocals), Chiris Smylie (bass), and Spencer Cohen (drums).

Dead Outlaw: Original Broadway Cast Recording features Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, makeup design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations and arrangements). Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Dead Outlaw Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List:

Based on a “that can’t actually be true” story, Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive new musical about Elmer McCurdy, an early 20th-century outlaw who became a traveling corpse and accidental celebrity. After a botched train robbery and an untimely death, Elmer’s body embarks on a decades-long postmortem adventure –through carnivals, roadside attractions, wax museums, and even a Hollywood film set. Dead Outlaw dives into the absurdity of fame, the inevitability of failure, and the meaning – or utter meaninglessness – of legacy.