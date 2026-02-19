Exclusive: Jon-Michael Reese SINGS 'I’m Your Man' From Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE

Adam Gwon’s new musical All the World’s a Stage will be released as an original cast album this Friday, February 20. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to Jon-Michael Reese singing 'I’m Your Man'.

The album features performances by Elizabeth Stanley (Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee for Jagged Little Pill, Drama Desk nominee for On the Town), Matt Rodin (Beau the Musical, Company National Tour), Eliza Pagelle (Texas Shakespeare Festival), and Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop on Broadway, White Girl in Danger at Second Stage).

As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church, and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All the World’s a Stage is a brand new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas