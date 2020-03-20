Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
BroadwayWorld will exclusively stream the entire album 'Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream" with its creators Scott Wasserman and Joshua Hinck Friday, March 20th at 1 PM EST!
While you watch, take a video of you doing your best "Sondheim Disco" dance moves and share on Twitter or Instagram with #SondheimDisco for a chance to win a digital download of the album!
The album is set for digital release March 20th - pre-order your copy to blast out to as you self-quarantine from Broadway here via Broadway Records!
Before our dance party begins, make sure you warm up your dance moves with our exclusive first track off of the album, 'Unworthy of Your Love'!
Imagine Stephen Sondheim's music and lyrics pumping through the magical haze of a discotheque. Adapted and expanded from a 2018 concert, this studio recording conceived and created by Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman places Sondheim's work into the popular music of the 1970's and 80's, fusing the master of musical theatre with various styles of disco.
Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with this unique and imaginative reinterpretation. Inspired by musical theatre/disco crossovers such as The Ethel Merman Disco Album and Gordon Grody's "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd," the 12-track album combines over forty of the master's songs and features the talents of Alison Luff (Waitress, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Pose, Great Comet), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Brittnie Price (Postmodern Jukebox), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Joshua Hinck (Hail Oblivion), Aili Venho (50 Shades! The Musical), and Onyie Nwachukwu (Rent Natl Tour), as well as a special cameo from Chip Zien. The singers are backed by a thirteen-piece orchestra, and the album features liner notes by David Levy.
