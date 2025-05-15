Exclusive: Jim Caruso's 'One More Minute' From THE SWING SET – DELUXE EDITION

The album will be released on May 16.
Club44 Records will release of Jim Caruso’s The Swing Set: Deluxe Edition – the urbane baritone’s smart and sophisticated romp through the Great American Songbook – in streaming and digital formats tomorrow, Friday, May 16. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to 'One More Minute' here!
The album’s lead single “Avalon,” Caruso’s swinging version of the classic standard, featuring the vocal talents of Caruso’s labelmates Jane Monheit and Billy Stritch, hit #3 on the Spotify “Jazz Vocal” chart when it was released last month.
On The Swing Set, Caruso brings a warm intimacy and playful exuberance to standards like “If I Only Had a Brain,” “Manhattan,” and “Pick Yourself Up.” There are surprises galore, such as Martin Mull’s “Flexible,” “The Doodlin’ Song” by Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh, and Kay Thompson’s swinging “I Love a Violin.” Caruso is joined by special musical guests Michael Feinstein, the late guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli, violin sensation Aaron Weinstein, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, jazz vocal phenom Jane Monheit, and Tony Award-winning Broadway leading lady Stephanie J. Block.
To celebrate the album, Jim Caruso’s “Cast Party” – his popular open mic night – will be performed at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 28; The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA on Thursday, May 29; with upcoming stops at London’s Crazy Coqs in September and Las Vegas’s The Smith Center in October. “Cast Party” also continues its 20+ year run at New York’s legendary Birdland Jazz Club every Monday night. In addition, Caruso performs every Sunday with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel.
