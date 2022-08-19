Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Get an Inside Look Into the Recording of A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Cast Album

Exclusive: Get an Inside Look Into the Recording of A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Cast Album

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet features book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies).

Aug. 19, 2022 Â 

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical will be released by Time-Life Records and is available on all major streaming services and digital music retailers today, Friday, August 19th.

Take a look a behind the scenes video of the recording below!

"The album shall be a bop, and there shall be no skips," said creators Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet features book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and stars Wyse, Fankhauser and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) with music direction by Alex Goldie Golden.

The show follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) who she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

The album features original musicians Alex Goldie Golden on keys, joined by Rosa Avila (Summer) and Sherisse Rogers (Jersey Boys.) The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).

The original Off-Broadway cast album is produced by Rob Sher and Cody Lassen with executive producers Huck Walton and Brian Gillet, Co-Producers Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, David Lipowicz, and Associate Producer Maxwell Beer.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet was produced for the stage by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

For more information, please visit www.ReginaComet.com

Exclusive: Get an Inside Look Into the Recording of A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Cast Album
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant ParkVIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 18, 2022

This week's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of 1776, Come From Away, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, and Wicked. Watch highlights in this video!
VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!
August 17, 2022

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world.Â The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Find out what it's all about in this video.
VIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 YearsVIDEO: NY Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive Celebrates 50 Years
August 13, 2022

The past half-century of the documented history of theatre is on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' newest exhibition, Focus Center Stage: 50 Years of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Watch as Richard Ridge gets a special tour of the exhibition from Patrick and learns more about TOFT's incredible history.
VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant ParkVIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 11, 2022

Today's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Chicago. Watch highlights in this video!
VIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate MooreVIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate Moore
August 11, 2022

In this video, Into the Woods' Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore check in with BroadwayWorld to chat about understudying four roles each. How do they do it? Find out!