Exclusive: Get an Inside Look Into the Recording of A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET Cast Album

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical will be released by Time-Life Records and is available on all major streaming services and digital music retailers today, Friday, August 19th.

Take a look a behind the scenes video of the recording below!

"The album shall be a bop, and there shall be no skips," said creators Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet features book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) and stars Wyse, Fankhauser and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) with music direction by Alex Goldie Golden.

The show follows two nobodies who dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) who she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

The album features original musicians Alex Goldie Golden on keys, joined by Rosa Avila (Summer) and Sherisse Rogers (Jersey Boys.) The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).

The original Off-Broadway cast album is produced by Rob Sher and Cody Lassen with executive producers Huck Walton and Brian Gillet, Co-Producers Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, David Lipowicz, and Associate Producer Maxwell Beer.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet was produced for the stage by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

For more information, please visit www.ReginaComet.com