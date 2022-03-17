Exclusive: Dolly Parton Announces 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL National Tour Launching Fall 2022

Work Light Productions announced today that the all-new production of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL featuring a book by Patricia Resnick, the famed film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton, will premiere in North America in the fall of 2022 as it kicks off a multiyear tour around the continent. This production of 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL opened to critical and audience acclaim at the West End's Savoy Theatre before touring around the United Kingdom and premiering in Australia at Sydney's Capitol Theatre earlier this year.

"9 to 5 has always been near and dear to my heart. It's a story about standing by yourself, standing by your friends and standing by other women. I had so much fun making it," said country singer and Pop icon Dolly Parton. "I'm thrilled that 9 to 5 is returning to the US after such an incredible response from audiences across the world."

"We are thrilled to bring this iconic story to audiences across the U.S.," said Work Light Productions president, Stephen Gabriel. "Dolly Parton's incredible music emboldens this important story of elevating the female voice in a male-dominated work environment. It is as relevant today as it was several decades ago."

A multi-city tour schedule beginning in the fall of 2022 will be announced later this spring.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy-three co-workers pushed to their boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office-or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is directed by Jeff Calhoun, with choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, video design by Nina Dunn, and musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland.

The West End cast recording is available to download or purchase on Spotify or Amazon.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture, the North American tour is produced by Work Light Productions in association with Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Gavin Kalin Productions. The musical was originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.