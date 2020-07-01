'Ex-Patriot' Concert to Stream on StreamYard, July 4

"Ex-Patriot: an anti-colonial online music party" will go live on StreamYard on Saturday, July 4th, at 8pm EST.

Conceived by singer/actor/writer Miriam Pultro, the concert will feature Uton Onyejekwe (PEER GYNT at Ma-Yi), Bex Odorisio (THE VISITOR), Jade Litaker, Mya Byrne, Morgan Bartholick, Jen Anaya (TAMAR OF THE RIVER), and more, singing a mix of Pultro's music and discussing colonialism, patriotism, and art as activism.

It will conclude with a flag-burning toast. You can tune in below:

