Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Movie Musicals!

Broadway is coming to the big screen! Twelve movie musicals are currently in development and are set to delight audiences in the coming months and years, from long-awaited movie adaptations to remakes and sequels for fan favorites. With such a variety to look forward to, we're getting you prepared by giving you a peek at each of the movies officially announced to receive the silver screen treatment! Take a peek at all the excitement below, and be sure to check back in as even more are announced!

THE LITTLE MERMAID

We're ready to head under the sea with Disney's live-action remake of their classic 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid! At the helm is stage and screen director Rob Marshall, with David Magee penning the script. The movie will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, and many Hollywood favorites are currently in talks to join the cast, including Harry Styles as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid will reportedly begin production early next year, and an official release date has yet to be announced.

CATS

IN THE HEIGHTS

Wepa! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Best Musical, In the Heights, is coming to the big screen. The film is being directed by Jon M. Chu with a screenplay by the show's original book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and it will include Lin's Tony-winning score. Lin also revealed in a post on Twitter that he and the show's original book writer, Quiara A Hudes, were working on new lyrics!

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero. The movie will also be filled with actual residents of Washington Heights!

In the Heights is currently being filmed in Washington Heights and is set to be released in movie theaters on June 26, 2020. To learn even more about the In the Heights film, be sure to check out full guide on the movie!

WEST SIDE STORY

Something's coming, something good! The classic 1957 musical West Side Story is being brought to the big screen by legendary director Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay. The film, is an adaptation of the stage musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents.

The film is set to star Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, Mike Faist as Riff, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Corey Stoll as Police Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d'Arcy James as Police Sergeant Krupke, Rita Moreno as Valentina, and Andreá Burns as Fausta.

Kushner recently revealed that he would be leaving the musical numbers intact, and that the story would be more similar to the original musical than to the 1961 film, saying "It's not a straightforward remake [of the movie], but it's definitely the Jets and the Sharks. It's New York City. I think people will find a new way to love the story and to love the songs through our interpretation."

West Side Story is currently filming in New York and is set to release on December 18, 2020. To learn even more about the West Side Story film, be sure to check out full guide on the movie!

FROZEN 2

We can't let go of the fact that Frozen 2 is coming to movie theaters this fall! The sequel to Disney's mega hit 2013 animated film seeks to answer the question: why was Elsa born with magical powers? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. The film reunites the original film's Oscar-winning team of directors, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and is produced by Peter Del Vecho. Frozen 2 will also feature new songs courtesy of the original film's Oscar-winning songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad are also returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf. Frozen 2 opens in movie theaters this fall on November 22, 2019.

THE LION KING

Oh, we just can't wait to see Disney's live-action remake of the classic 1994 film The Lion King! The film, directed by Jon Favreau, uses pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring Simba, Nala, and more to life in a whole new way to tell the story of the circle of life. The film's cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Beyonce has also released a new album titled, "The Lion King: The Gift" featuring songs inspired by The Lion King, performed by global artists. Check out Beyonce's music video for the film's song 'Spirit' here! The Lion King was just released in movie theaters on Friday, July 19th.

THE PROM

It's time to dance because The Prom is being adapted into a film for Netflix produced by Ryan Murphy! Set to star are Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, and Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver. Though Ariana Grande was initially pegged to play Alyssa Greene, Billboard reports she will not be involved due to conflicts with her touring schedule. Casting director Alexa Fogel is currently on a nationwide search for the actress to fill the role of Emma.

Murphy will begin directing the film adaptation in December, for a fall 2020 awards season release in theaters before it airs on Netflix.

COME FROM AWAY

Moviegoers are going to be welcomed to the rock with the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Come From Away. The show's creators, husband and wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, revealed to The Daily Beast that they are planning to film in Gander, the small town in which the show takes place. They said that they will use special effects to create "what 38 planes and 7,000 people in a town of 10,000 people will look like on screen." In addition, though, they want "the film crew, actors and staff being invited in people's homes, just as it was in the story."

The duo has stated that they don't want big Hollywood names starring in the film, taking the audience out of the moment. They also hope to cast the people of Gander as extras in the film.

No date has been set for the Come From Away film yet, but a production company has said that they want to begin filming "as soon as possible."

THE COLOR PURPLE

It's time to push da button because the musical adaptation of The Color Purple is coming to the big screen! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah and Steven Spielberg, along with Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, have plans to produce the film. In talking about the movie, Sanders has stated, "We're really excited to create a film that translates the heart and emotion."

The Color Purple is in early development and does not yet have a cast or a writer.

GYPSY

Everything's coming up roses because the classic musical Gypsy is coming to the big screen! Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Emmy Award-winning creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, is currently in talks to direct the film. When asked about working on the film, Sherman-Palladino stated, "I gotta put Maisel to bed this year, and then apparently I'm supposed to write some words that would be entertaining." It is also reported that Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy could be one of the names in consideration for the lead role.

The timeframe for Gypsy's production and release have yet to be announced.

SUNSET BOULEVARD

She's ready for her closeup! Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close is set to reprise Tony Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. The film will be directed by Tony winner Rob Ashford with a screenplay written by Tom MacRae, who penned the book for the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Sunset Boulevard will begin shooting this October, and a release date has not been set yet.

WICKED

Oh, what a celebration we'll have today because the long-running hit Wicked is coming to the big screen! The movie is set to be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Stephen Daldry and produced by the stage production's producer, Marc Platt. The show's original book writer, Winnie Holzman, will write the film's screenplay, and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is also set to bring his iconic score to the film. No casting has been announced as of now.

Wicked is currently set to hit movie theaters on December 22, 2021.





