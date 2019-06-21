Everything You Need To Know About the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie!

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Wepa! The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights is on its way, and we can barely contain our excitement seeing Usnavi and the whole gang on the big screen! To tide you over until then, we've gathered all the info you need to know about the movie, from the casting to sneak peeks from the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda! Check it all out below!

Get All the Info on the Movie!

The film adaptation of the 2008 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, In the Heights, is set to be released in movie theaters on June 26, 2020. It is currently being filmed on location in Washington Heights this summer! Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's tour through the neighborhood in preparation here!

The movie will also be filled with actual residents of Washington Heights! At an open casting call in the neighborhood, Lin-Manuel Miranda made a special surprise appearance!

Lin and the cast also recently visited a high school production of In the Heights in Washington Heights after a day of rehearsals! Check out all of their reactions to the show here!

Lin also revealed in a post on Twitter that he and the show's original book writer, Quiara A Hudes, were working on new lyrics for the show's Tony-winning score!

When you find yourself working on new lyrics for Champagne for the first time in 12 years... pic.twitter.com/CaMREAuFe7 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 22, 2019

Meet the Cast Bringing In The Heights to the Screen!

In the Heights fans have been introduced to the film's cast members courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's special Twitter announcements, from Usanvi and Vanessa to new characters Sonny's father and Cuca. Now we've compiled Lin's announcements along with more info on what to expect from this cast of characters!

Olga originated the role of Abuela Claudia in In the Heights, for which she received a 2008 Tony Award nomination. She has also appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia, Reckless, Man of La Mancha, Les Misérables, and The Human Comedy. Her film credits include Fugly, Mr. Popper's Penguins, One for the Money, Changing Lanes, and Evita. Her television credits include Shades of Blue and Orange Is The New Black.

Jimmy is known is performances on the TV series L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and The West Wing. He also appeared on the big screen in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as on the small screen in Dexter and Sons of Anarchy.

Gregory made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical in 2016 and went on the show's national tour in 2017. He won a NYMF Performance award for his work as leading role Pedro in the Off-Broadway production of Pedro Pan. He was also nominated for an Outstanding Ensemble award at the NYITA for his work on the Off-Broadway production of Zurich.

*Taps ?*

Bueno, you didn't hear it from me,

But some little birdie told me...@VegaRubin IS Daniela!@iamstephbeatz IS Carla!@SheIsash IS Cuca!



The hydrants are open.

Cool breezes blow. See you uptown. #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/b8CNZU48Yu - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2019 Daphne Rubin-Vega - Daniela Daphne is best known for originating the role of Mimi Marquez in the Jonathan Larson musical Rent. Her other Broadway credits include A Streetcar Named Desire; Les Miserables; Anna in the Tropic, and The Rocky Horror Show. She also appeared Off-Broadway alongside Phillip Seymor Hoffman in Jack Goes Boating, as well as the play's film adaptation. Stephanie Beatriz - Carla Stephanie is best known for starring on the hit NBC comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Beatriz had her first feature film role as Jessica in the 2013 acclaimed independent drama Short Term 12. She also starred as Bonnie in the independent feature film The Light of the Moon, written and directed by Jessica M. Thompson. Dascha Polanco - Cuca Dascha is known for portraying the role of Dayanara "Daya" Diaz on the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black. She had recurring roles in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and in the Netflix series Russian Doll.

Meet Noah Catala.

He's Graffiti Pete in #InTheHeightsMovie and he's KILLING IT. https://t.co/ZdPtgz2Qlk - Lin-Wanuel Wiranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2019

Noah Catala - Graffiti Pete

Noah is making his film debut in the movie adaptation of In the Heights. He has appeared in the Netflix series The Get Down.

(See you on set) pic.twitter.com/ydfNMOzGbI - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2019 Lin-Manuel Miranda - Piraguero Lin is the creator, composer, and lyricist of In the Heights. He also appeared in the original Broadway cast as Usnavi. He received the 2008 Tony Award for Best Score for his work on In the Heights. He is also the composer, lyricist, and book writer of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton, where he also appeared in the original Broadway cast as Alexander Hamilton. He also co-created the improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, which is coming to Broadway this fall.

Get a Peek Behind the Scenes Courtesy of Twitter!

No me diga! Lin-Manuel Miranda has been giving his followers some special sneak peeks at everything that's been going into bringing Washington Heights to the big screen, from rehearsals and read throughs to the action on set. Check out this look behind the scenes!

When you FaceTime Olivo so she can see us filming It Won't Be Long Now in the streets of NYC and you both start crying #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/qGLlbSDXLo - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 7, 2019

Your husband's song? @VAMNit, if we hadn't taken a neighborhood walk on that date in 2005, this song wouldn't exist,

this is OUR song my love ?#InTheHeightsMovie https://t.co/5C2shW52is - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 7, 2019

I FaceTimed NY just in time to see them filming 'No Hablo Ingles. Yeees.'

???????????????????????#InTheHeightsMovie - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 11, 2019





