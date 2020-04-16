Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Martin Short & Catherine O'Hara Share SCTV Behind the Scenes Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) for an SCTV Cast reunion with Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.
The cast shared how they ended up on the show, behind the scenes stories and more!
Martin Short shared the process of creating sketches:
"It was very interesting. Andrea and I had ideas or maybe characters, but we wanted writers to help us. I was never a self auteur, nor I don't think Andrea [was]. We would lead maybe the room, but we still needed scribes with us. Catherine and Eugene did not."
Eugene shared: "I wrote a lot on my own. Catherine wrote a lot of pieces on her own."
Catherine jumped in to say, "You wrote way more though, you wrote all those ridiculous soap operas, Days of The Week."
Click HERE to watch the full episode!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
Second City Television was a sketch comedy show that ran between 1976 and 1984. It was created as an offshoot from Toronto's Second City troupe.
