Ethan Slater, Gizel Jimenez, Lena Hall, and More Will Lead REEFER MADNESS Workshop

A workshop production of Reefer Madness The Musical will be held on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2019.

Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the workshop will star Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants) as Jimmy, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Mary, Eric William Morris (King Kong) as Jack, Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Mae, Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love) as Sally, and Nehal Joshi (All My Sons) as Ralph. The ensemble includes Philippe Arroyo, Jennifer Geller, Tessa Grady, Dakota Mullins, Justin Prescott, and Grace Slear.

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, Reefer Madness The Musical is a raucous musical comedy that takes a satirical look at the hilarity caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex, and violence.

Reefer Madness The Musical features a book by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, music by Studney, and lyrics by Murphy. Music supervision and arrangements are by Lance Horne, musical direction by Matthew Aument, casting by Carrie Gardner, and general management by KGM Theatrical.

Industry presentations will take place at 12pm and 3pm on Thursday, July 11 and at 11am on Friday, July 12. Industry tickets may be requested at RSVP@kgmtheatrical.com





