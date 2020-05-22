Erin Davie Performs This Sunday on CBS SUNDAY MORNING - SUNDAY MATINEE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CBS Sunday Morning recently launched a new digital series entitled CBS Sunday Morning - Sunday Matinee! Every Sunday after their broadcast, at 3 PM, they will share exclusive content from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows and stars from their computers and/or personal devices.

This Sunday, tune in to watch Erin Davie perform "I Miss You Most on Sundays."



#New - This #SundayMorning on #SundayMatinee@ethedavie one of the stars of @DianaOnBroadway, the brand-new Broadway musical about the inspiring life of Princess Diana, performs "I Miss You Most on Sundays." View this exclusive broadcast right here, 3 PM EDT this Sunday pic.twitter.com/1umNT0KaTI - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) May 22, 2020

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

