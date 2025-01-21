Erika Henningsen Completes Cast of JUST IN TIME, Led By Jonathan Groff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Erika Henningsen will return to Broadway in the world premiere of the new musical JUST IN TIME as “Sandra Dee.” Led by Jonathan Groff, JUST IN TIME will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

The cast of Just In Time also includes Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Gracie Lawrence (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka) and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), JUST IN TIME invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

About Erika Henningsen

Up next, Erika can be seen in the Netflix comedy series “The Four Seasons” opposite Tiny Fey and Steve Carrell. She originated the leading role of “Cady Heron” in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls on Broadway for which she received an Outer Critics' Circle Award nomination. She also starred as “Fantine” in the most recent revival of Les Misérables opposite Ramin Karimloo.

Her cabaret Raise Your Standards has played to sold out houses across the country, and she debuted her solo symphony show in 2024 with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra in Newport News, under the music director of JUST IN TIME's very own Andrew Resnick.

Television credits include recurring roles in “GIRLS5EVA” for Peacock/Netflix, as well as Tracey Oliver's Amazon series “HARLEM”. Additional: “CBS' BLUE BLOODS” and “FBI: INTERNATIONAL”.

Erika can currently be heard as the leading role of Charlie Morningstar in the hugely popular Amazon animated musical comedy “HAZBIN HOTEL.” Additional animation credits include: “HELLUVA BOSS,” “FRIGHT KREWE” and “CURSES!” for DreamWorks Animation.

Henningsen is represented by The Gersh Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan.